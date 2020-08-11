Parents and students push back for in-person reopening of Brunswick County Schools, remote start still planned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents and students showed up to speak out against plans to start the upcoming school year in Brunswick County with online-only learning at the Monday evening Brunswick County School Board meeting.
After a nearly two-hour meeting, plans remain in place for schools to open with remote learning only for the first several weeks of school, then moving to a hybrid learning system of both in-person and virtual learning.
Protesters gathered outside of the meeting chanting things like ‘open safely, face-to-face’ expressing their displeasure with the current plans. Some students have said online learning has been difficult and they would prefer to start school earlier for a better experience.
“There’s not a lot of motivation when you are just doing stuff virtual, you don’t get to see the outcome of it really,” one student said.
Despite the calls for in-person reopening, schools are moving forward with the existing plans for reopening and barring any changes at the state level, students can expect a return to in-person schooling after about a month.
“At the conclusion of the four-and-a-half weeks we will begin the A-B day, unless, there is something that is sent down from the state that keeps us from doing that,” Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates said.
Remote Instruction Plan details can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.