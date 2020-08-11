‘One Tree Hill’ alum Hilarie Burton Morgan signs on to produce sequel to film about 1898 Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hilarie Burton Morgan signed on as the Executive Producer of a project that explores the lasting impact of Wilmington’s 1898 Massacre.
The actress spent several years in Wilmington when she starred on One Tree Hill.
Although she no longer lives in Wilmington, she remains connected to the community and active in social justice issues in the city.
According to a press release from Speller Street Films, Burton Morgan will join Christopher Everett, who is directing the film. The movie is a sequel to Everett’s award-winning documentary Wilmington on Fire, which chronicles the 1898 Massacre, in which white supremacists killed or drove Black citizens and businesses owners from the city and overthrew Wilmington’s government in the only successful coup d'état in America’s history.
There is new attention on the 1898 Massacre, as America comes to terms with its past issues with racism. The national reckoning came in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
John Oliver spoke about this long-hidden part of Wilmington’s past on a recent episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO.
Everett recently spoke with us about his upcoming documentary Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II.
Everett said Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II will focus on present day Wilmington and the community’s fight for justice and equality.
“I’d been a summer tourist in Wilmington, North Carolina for much of my childhood, and as a young adult I filmed six years of One Tree Hill in the community. I owned a home in the Historic district, and thought myself to be educated on the many chapters of the Cape Fear district,” said Burton Morgan. “Wilmington on Fire showed me how little I actually knew, and opened my eyes to the heartbreaking history of oppression that spawned from the 1898 Massacre. Christopher Everett has done the state of North Carolina a great service by uncovering long buried truths and exposing them. I’m committed to helping him as he continues to do this important work.”
Wilmington on Fire is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand, and KweliTV.
The follow up film has a tentative release date of November 2021.
“Hilarie has been a huge supporter of Wilmington on Fire and the upcoming sequel Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II,” said director Christopher Everett. We both share the same passion and commitment to helping shed light on Wilmington’s past and present and I’m excited to have her on board for this next installment of Wilmington on Fire.”
A crowdfunding campaign for the film is underway, with a goal of raising $30,000 by August 26.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.