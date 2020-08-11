NHC Board of Education votes to rename Parsley Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to rename Walter L. Parsley Elementary School.
Board members had previously discussed the possibility of renaming the school because of Parsley’s role as one of the main conspirators of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre, when a group of about 2,000 white men brutally killed dozens of African-Americans and overthrew the local government. It remains the only successful coup d’etat in American history.
The motion to rename the school passed by a 5-1 vote, with Bill Rivenbark voting against. David Wortman wasn’t present at the meeting.
Board members voted to allow the public 60 days to nominate new names for the elementary school. The board will make the final selection from the public’s submissions. The board also approved a policy that in the future, schools will only be named after geographical sites or locations.
The new name wouldn’t go into effect until the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also approved a contract with AT&T for 1,550 hotspots to provide high speed internet connection for the 20-21 school year to participate in remote learning and the Virtual Academy under plans A, B, and C.
The individual cost is $20.00 + tax a month per device for unlimited connection. The total cost for 1,550 hotspots for a years service of $398,040.
