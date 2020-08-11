Guiding development, Carolina Beach will hold a special meeting for public input on Land Use Plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It is a plan that has been in the works since 2018 and will guide the future of development in the Town of Carolina Beach, now, town leaders are giving residents another opportunity to weigh in on the town’s CAMA Land Use Plan before it is approved.
The plan itself is required by the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) for all 20 coastal counties in the state, in Carolina Beach the existing plan has not been updated since 2007. In 2018 the town created an ad hoc Land Use Plan Steering Committee to help outline the goals and desires of residents and stakeholders in Carolina Beach and on Aug. 20, a public input session will be held at the Carolina Beach Lake Amphitheater.
“Each land use plan includes local policies that address growth issues such as the protection of productive resources (i.e., farmland, forest resources, fisheries), desired types of economic development, natural resource protection and the reduction of storm hazards,” according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
The plan itself does not regulate land uses, however, it does help guide development and ensure any future land uses are in sync with the goals for the town.
“The Plan looks at the interconnectedness between land uses, transportation, utilities, recreation, economic development, and the like. Typically, these plans focus heavily on physical development suitability, address where new development should occur, and other topics that may be identified through the public involvement process. Land Use Plans are not regulations themselves, but rather serve as policy tools and guidelines for community decision making, especially by Town staff and elected and appointed leadership,” according to the town.
Last month the Town Council held a public review of the final draft plan and opted to keep the public review period open for an additional month before approving it, the upcoming public input session could be one of the last before the plan is approved and sent to the state for approval.
The final draft can be seen below or is also available on the town’s website.
