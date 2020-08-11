First Alert Forecast: hot sun, storm chances, tropics buzzing

In the tropics, a wave of low pressure the National Hurricane Center calls “Invest 95-L” will continue to slog westward between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean islands Tuesday morning. This system will probably become a tropical storm named Josephine later Tuesday or Wednesday. A zone of wind shear appears likely to hamper this system by the weekend and, at least for now, it does not pose a definable threat to North America. But we will monitor it just in case!