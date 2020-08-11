First Alert Forecast: hot sun, storm chances, tropics buzzing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Weather Team is targeting high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday. This seasonable brand of heat plus a little upper-level energy ought to be enough to keep storm chances going across the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. Odds thereof: 40% Tuesday, 50% Wednesday, 50% Thursday, 50% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 50% Sunday. Hazards with any such pop-up storms will primarily be downpours, lightning, and briefly gusty winds.
In the tropics, a wave of low pressure the National Hurricane Center calls “Invest 95-L” will continue to slog westward between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean islands Tuesday morning. This system will probably become a tropical storm named Josephine later Tuesday or Wednesday. A zone of wind shear appears likely to hamper this system by the weekend and, at least for now, it does not pose a definable threat to North America. But we will monitor it just in case!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
