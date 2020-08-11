Change of venue requested in Peter Frank case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The case of a former middle school band teacher accused of a series of sex crimes against his students may be moving out of New Hanover County.
On Monday, attorneys asked the court for a change of venue in the case, which re-ignited anger in the community over the handling of sexual abuse within New Hanover County Schools.
The case is currently in New Hanover County Superior Court, but a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Justice, which is now handling the prosecution due to a potential conflict of interest at the local level, said a judge is considering whether to move it.
Frank was arrested in late January, and later a grand jury handed down an additional indictment.
The former Roland-Grise Middle School teacher has been accused of sex crimes dating back as far as 1999.
