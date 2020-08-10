UNCW suspends all fall sports competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington on Monday announced that it is suspending competition of all its fall sports programs, citing a recent directive by the NCAA Board of Governors, and with the health, safety, and well-being of student-athletes as a top priority.
The sports of men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will continue to prepare for an expected spring season, university officials said.
Students are returning to campus for the opening of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 19. All of UNCW’s winter and spring sports teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, remain on schedule.
Athletic Director Jimmy Bass released the following statement:
“We have been determined throughout the summer to mirror the NCAA’s championship calendar and compete in fall sports pursuant to all medical and safety guidelines. With this latest issuance from the NCAA, we will pause, but fully intend to play our fall sports in the spring. The personal safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us. We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols as we navigate these difficult circumstances.”
On Aug. 5, the NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement listing specific requirements to participate in fall sports during the preseason, regular season and post season, including (1) guidance for each division to make its decision on championships (2) criteria for at least 50 percent of eligible institutions to sponsor a championship (3) a decision on fall sports championship by Aug. 21 and (4) establishing strict return-to-sport medical protocol and testing.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.