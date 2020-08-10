UNC employees file a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A complaint was filed Monday in Wake County Superior Court by Wilmington law firm, Shipman and Wright on behalf of University of North Carolina (UNC) faculty and staff.
The lawsuit claims that UNC employees across the state, including UNC Wilmington, are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 because they are required to return to campuses that are reopening to students.
It demands the university and the state government give employees a safe workplace by offering instruction online beginning in fall 2020.
“Everyone involved in making the decision to reopen these campuses did so with the knowledge that it places these Employees at a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 than they would have otherwise been exposed to had the ‘status quo’ of limiting the number of students on campus and going completely on-line to start the Fall of 2020 had been maintained as it has been since March, 2020...we contend that the law does not permit the University of North Carolina system or the Governor to force these Employees to work in conditions that place them at an increased risk of getting sick, being unable to work, being hospitalized, and even dying,” said Gary K. Shipman in a news release.
At this time, UNCW has not responded to the lawsuit.
