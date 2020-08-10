Pender County woman wins $1 million second-chance lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Delores Raines of Pender County ended last week on quite a high note. Lottery officials say she was the winner of the third Supreme Riches second-chance drawing $1 million grand prize.
Her entry was chosen from over 1,178,000 entries in Wednesday’s $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing. Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email notifying them that they won.
Raines claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.
She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after required state and federal tax withholdings.d
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.