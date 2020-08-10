Open house dates announced for New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced open house and orientation plans for its traditional schools.
“Orientation and Open House will have a different look than years of the past. Some schools will be offering virtual open houses while others have elected for drive-thru options for their families,” NHCS stated in a news release. “Select schools will be offering device pick-up during their Open House while others are distributing devices over the week. Families are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing at all in-person and drive-thru events. Face coverings will be available for students who don’t have one.”
The school year for traditional NHCS students begins on Aug. 17.
Pre K
Howe Pre K
August 19-28
Dates for Virtual Home Visits/Parent Orientation and Student Starter Pack Pick-Up will be between August 19 and August 28. Your child's classroom teacher will contact you the week of Aug. 10- Aug. 14 to schedule your appointment for the virtual home visit/orientation.
Jonhson Pre K
August 18-21
Johnson will host a drive-thru Open House for their families on August 18 - 21. Teachers will contact families for the assigned time beginning August 12. Information regarding a virtual Open House will be sent at a later date.
Elementary
Alderman
August 13, 2020
Alderman is hosting delivery and virtual Open House options for families. From 9 am-11 am at the Board of Education parking lot Houston Moore, and Garden Lakes communities will be able to pick up devices, remote learning kits, and beginning of the year forms. Families should sign up by messaging Ms. Tayloe in Dojo. That evening from 5-7 pm, Alderman will host a virtual Open House. Families should make sure they are connected to Dojo to receive the "Key" to Open House. Assistance will be provided by calling the school for anyone who needs help in getting connected. On Friday, August 14, Alderman will host a drive-thru pick up option for devices and remote learning kits at Alderman.
Anderson
August 13, 2020
Anderson Elementary will be hosting a Virtual Open House. Times for the open house are as follows: Kindergarten from 5:00 pm - 5:30, First Grade from 5:30- 6:00, Second Grade from 6:00-6:30, Third Grade from 6:30 to 7:00, Fourth Grade from 7:00 to 7:30 and 5th grade from 7:30- 8:00. Links for zoom Open House will be shared via Connect 5 email and on Anderson Elementary Social Media.
Bellamy
August 12th-14th
Wednesday, August 12, 9:00 - 11:00 1st Grade and 12:00-2:00 3rd grade. Thursday, August 13, 9:00-11:00 2nd grade and 12:00-2:00 5th grade. Friday, August 14, 9:00-11:00 4th grade and 12:00-2:00 Makeups.
Blair
August 13, 2020
Blair will host a virtual Open House at 4:00 pm. Blair will have device pick up on August 12 & 13 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, pick up will be in the bus area, the first driveway at the cafeteria doors.
Bradley Creek
August 13, 2020
Drive-Thru Open House! Meet your teacher and grade level team. Receive remote learning login information. Pick up a device (if needed). Receive a remote learning toolkit. Receive necessary paperwork for the first day of school. Kindergarten and 1st Grade- 1:00-2:30, 2nd and 3rd Grade- 2:30-4:00, 4th and 5th Grade- 4:00-5:30. Virtual Academy participants are asked to join from 4:00-5:30 in the bus driveway to receive further information and a device (if needed).
Carolina Beach
August 13, 2020
Carolina Beach will host a virtual Open House from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm via zoom. Families will be able to have a "meet and greet" with teachers and other school staff.
Castle Hayne
August 13, 2020
Castle Hayne invites you to meet your child’s teacher and learn about the school year through a Virtual Open House via zoom from 4:00-5:30. Student’s teachers will send links to Open House at 3:55 p.m.
College Park
August 13, 2020
College Park’s Open House is in a drive-thru format by Grade Level time slots and area. Parents will pull into the school entrance and a staff member will direct them to their assigned area, whether it is the front parking lot or bus parking lot of the school. Parents and students must remain in their cars at all times. Schedules and devices will be distributed and parents will be able to complete the beginning of year forms. The following times are: Kindergarten students-9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., 1st Grade-10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., 2nd Grade-11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 3rd Grade-12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m., 4th Grade-1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., and 5th Grade-2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Any Grade level, K-5th Grade from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. If a family has a conflict with the scheduled date and allotted time frame, please contact the school at 910-350-2058.
CRECC
August 13, 2020
We will have a Drive Through Open House Event on Friday, August 14, 2020. The Pre-K Open House will occur from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM. The Kindergarten sessions will take place after the Pre-K session. Specific times will be announced early next week.
Forest Hills
August 13, 2020
Open House will be in 2 parts. Please join us for your Drive-Thru Meet & Greet and Open House on Thursday, August 13th, from 8 AM - 12 PM! Meet your teachers, pick up devices, and get all your information to start online for the first day of school. iPads will be distributed on August 13 based on the school opening survey responses as of July 31. Later in the evening, on August 13th, we invite you to join your grade-level teaching teams for a Zoom Meet & Greet! There will be Zoom meetings scheduled at 5 PM, 5:30 PM, 6 PM, and 6:30 PM to meet your teachers. Information with meeting times, codes and passwords are attached to this email. There is a flier for each grade level, so make sure you find the one for your child’s grade level for the correct Zoom details. If you do not receive an email, you will need to contact the school at info.ForestHills@nhcs.net or 910-251-6190 to get the Zoom meeting codes. If you are unable to attend a Zoom meeting, the Virtual Open House presentations will be posted to the FHG website on August 13.
Holly Tree
August 13, 2020
Holly Tree will host a drive-thru to meet the teacher for families and students. Times for each grade level are as followed: Kindergarten 9 am-10 am, First Grade 10 am-11 am, Second Grade 11 am-Noon, Third Grade Noon-1pm, Fourth Grade 1 pm-2 pm and 5th grade 2 pm-3 pm.
Gregory
August 13, 2020
Mary C Williams
August 13, 2020
Mary C Williams will host two virtual Open House sessions via zoom from 9:00 am to 10:00 am and 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Device Distribution and Meeting Teachers for students K-2 will take place on Tuesday, August 11, from 8: 00 to 10:00 am, and on Wednesday, August 12, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am 3rd-5th. There will be an evening device distribution from Wednesday, August 12, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.
Murrayville
August 13, 2020
Virtual Open House will be held from 4 PM - 6 PM. Teachers will share Zoom meeting invitations with families, allowing them to meet and greet while seeing other students that will be in their class this year. If you have any questions, please contact the school at 910-790-5067. Murrayville will be distributing devices, and student toolkits on August 12th-14th from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm.
Ogden
August 13, 2020
Ogden Elementary will have a drive-thru Open House where students and families can meet their teachers and check out devices. The times for the event are as followed: Kindergarten 9am-10pm, 1st grade 10am-11am, 2nd grade 11am-12pm, 3rd grade 12pm-1pm, 4th grade 1pm-2pm and 5th grade 2pm-3pm.
Parsley
August 13, 2020
Parsley will have a drive-thru open-house with material/device distribution Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this coming week. The specific times, by grade level, will be determined and announced to the families. Parsley will also have an asynchronous video recorded open house, specific to each grade level, distributed via email, on Thursday, August 13, at 4:00 p.m.
Pine Valley
August 13, 2020
Pine Valley will host a drive-thru Open House to allow for a Meet and Greet. Devices will be handed out, and school staff will collect the beginning of the year paperwork from families as well. Meet and Greet times by grade are as follows: Kindergarten and 3rd grade 10 am-12 pm, 1st and 4th grade from 12 pm-2 pm and 2nd and 5th grade from 2:00-4:00.
Porter's Neck
August 13, 2020
Porters Neck Elementary will hose a drive-thru Open House where students can meet their teacher and grade level team, receive login information, and receive necessary paperwork for the first day of school. Times for the event are as followed: Grades K& 1 from 1:00- 3:00, Grades 2 & 3 from 2:00-4:00 and grade 4&5 from 4:00-6:00.
Sunset Park
August 13, 2020
Sunset Park will host a drive-thru Open House from 3:30 pm - 6:30.
Winter Park
August 13, 2020
Winter Park Elementary Kick-Off Party! Meet grade-level teachers and support staff members. Students will receive Winter Park Take Home Binders that will be used for online learning, and parents will be able to pick up and complete the opening of the year paperwork. Kindergarten 8:30-10:00, First Grade 10:00 - 11:30, Second Grade 11:30- 1:00, Third Grade 1:00 -2:30, Fourth Grade 2:30- 4:00, Fifth Grade 4:00-5:30. (Binders and devices and paperwork will also be available M-F 11-2 pm in the Bus Loop.
Wrightsboro
August 13, 2020
Wrightsboro Elementary will host a virtual Open House. Teachers will be able to establish connections with families and share information about themselves. All PreK-5 grade teachers will be posting a video on their web page specific to their classroom. All parents/guardians of Wrightsboro students will need to pick up material packets on August 13 or 14. Devices will also be issued on August 13 -14 for any families who have requested a device.
Wrightsville Beach
August 13, 2020
Wrightsville Beach will be doing a drive up for devices and beginning of the year packets. Classroom teachers will be providing a link to virtual open house videos to families this week.
Middle Schools
Holly Shelter
August 12, 2020
Will have a drive-thru Open House from August 12 - August 14 to accommodate students and families. Students will be able to pick up their schedule, complete student information forms, sign out a device, and pick up math workbooks (6th & 7th graders). Times for the event are as followed: last names A-F, August 12 from 7:30 am- 12:00 pm, last names G-M on August 12 from 4 pm-7 pm, last names N-S August 13 from 7:30 am - 12:00 pm and last names T-Z August 14 from 7:30 am-12:00 pm.
Murray
August 12, 2020
Murray will host a virtual Open House comprised of both live and pre-recorded content from 5:00 - 7:30. From 5:00-5:30, there will be a pre-recorded message from Murray administration, and 5:30 - 7:00 will include live sessions for students and families to meet with teachers.
Myrtle Grove
August 12, 2020
Myrtle Grove will be hosting a Virtual Open House from 6:00-7:30. Myrtle Grove will hold drive-thrus for families complete beginning of year forms and pick up 6th and 7th-grade math workbooks and check out laptops Homeroom teachers will be contacting students to find out best times to come by for school pick up or pick up at an offsite pickup location. Pick up locations will be as follows 8:30-10:00 at MGMS, 11:30-1:00 at House Moore/Garden Lake Estates (Board of Education Parking Lot) 1:30-3:00 at Howe Pre K, 2:00-4:00 at MGMS, 3:30-5:00 at Royal Palms and again Thursday, August 13 at MGMS from 5:00-6:30.
Noble
August 12, 2020
Noble Open House is in a drive-through format by students’ last names. Schedules and devices will be distributed and parents will be able to complete the beginning of year forms. Dates and times are: Aug. 12; 7:30 am-10 am for last names A-F and 4:30 pm-7 pm for last names G-M. Aug. 13; 4 pm-7:30 pm for last names N-S, and Aug. 14; 7:30 am-10 am for last names T-Z
Roland Grise
August 12, 2020
Roland-Grise will be hosting a drive-thru Open House from 2 pm-6 pm. During this time, students can pick up schedules, get opening packets, and welcome information from the school. Students will then be encouraged to email their teachers to say hello, and teachers will respond with welcome messages, greetings and class information for the 2020-2021 school year.
Trask
August 12, 2020
Trask will host a drive-thru open house on Wednesday, August 12, and Thursday, August 13. Trask will distribute first day packets, devices, and student materials during the Open House. Open House for 6th graders will be Wednesday, August 12, from 3 pm -7 pm and 7th & 8th grades on Thursday, August 13, from 3 pm-7 pm.
Williston
August 12, 2020
High School
Ashley
August 11, 2020
Ashley will host a virtual Open House, available starting at 3:00 pm on the Ashley High School website.
Hoggard
August 11, 2020
Hoggard High School will host a virtual Open House, the video will be released at 5 pm on the school website.
Laney
August 11, 2020
Laney High School Open House will go live at 6:00 pm. The link will be posted to the school’s website. This will not be a live event, but prerecorded information that families will be able to view at their convenience.
NHHS
August 12, 2020
New Hanover High School will be posting a virtual Freshman Orientation at 4:00 pm on Monday, August 10. The Wildcats will display a virtual Open House on Wednesday at 4:00 pm for students and families. These events will highlight the virtual schedule, course plans under Plan C and will include video introductions from Principal, Dr. Rob Morgan and teachers.
Mosley
August 11, 2020
Mosley will host a Virtual Open House via zoom for high school students and families. Contact the school for a zoom link and passcode.
