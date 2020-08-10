Open house dates announced for New Hanover County Schools

Open House will be in 2 parts. Please join us for your Drive-Thru Meet & Greet and Open House on Thursday, August 13th, from 8 AM - 12 PM! Meet your teachers, pick up devices, and get all your information to start online for the first day of school. iPads will be distributed on August 13 based on the school opening survey responses as of July 31. Later in the evening, on August 13th, we invite you to join your grade-level teaching teams for a Zoom Meet & Greet! There will be Zoom meetings scheduled at 5 PM, 5:30 PM, 6 PM, and 6:30 PM to meet your teachers. Information with meeting times, codes and passwords are attached to this email. There is a flier for each grade level, so make sure you find the one for your child’s grade level for the correct Zoom details. If you do not receive an email, you will need to contact the school at info.ForestHills@nhcs.net or 910-251-6190 to get the Zoom meeting codes. If you are unable to attend a Zoom meeting, the Virtual Open House presentations will be posted to the FHG website on August 13.