NHC Board of Commissioners approves $1.3 million allocation of CARES Act funding for housing assistance and child care for families in need

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County (NHC) Board of Commissioners approved funding Monday August 10 to provide financial relief for families needing child care or housing assistance because of hardship from COVID-19.
Beginning August 11, families and households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial relief through the Child Care and Housing Assistance Programs created by New Hanover County using federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Many families are working to balance children returning to school in an online environment while working, so the child care assistance program will help fill the gap for eligible families by working with licensed child care facilities to subsidize fees for school-aged children,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “And with increased risk of evictions and other challenges residents are facing because of the pandemic, housing assistance will help households overcome setbacks caused by COVID-19.”
Child Care assistance is available for school-age children from families with a household income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level through participating licensed child care facilities in New Hanover County.
Families in need of child care assistance for students ages three-12 years old should fill out the application form and bring it to a participating provider, who will complete a household assessment to determine eligibility. All licensed child care providers can participate by contacting the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Residents seeking housing assistance should also have a household income at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and a proven need. To determine eligibility, residents are encouraged to complete a household assessment by phone at (910) 798-3500 or in person at the Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield Street.
“These programs address a need we’ve seen building as we get closer to school starting and the end of eviction moratoriums, and the county’s eligibility requirements were designed to assist more people and those who may not qualify for traditional social services programs based on income,” said Assistant Director of Social Services Tonya Jackson. “Facilitating this program in Health and Human Services allows us to assist our residents with other services as well and refer them to a variety of programs and support, not only within the county system, but the entire community.”
More information about both programs can be found here.
