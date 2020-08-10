New Hanover Board of Commissioners approves name change for Hugh MacRae Road, resolution in support of Second Amendment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted to rename the entire road network in Long Leaf Park to Freedom Way Drive during Monday’s meeting.
The different sections of the road network within the park previously were known as Hugh MacRae Park Road, Lake Avenue and Freedom Way.
“In order to correspond with the change in the name of the park and to eliminate confusion, staff recommends as indicated on the attached map, that the entire road network within the park be named Freedom Way Drive,” material prepared for county staff states. “The City of Wilmington, which administers addressing matters within their jurisdiction, has indicated that the name Freedom Way Drive is acceptable.”
The board also voted in favor of a resolution in support of its citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
The resolution reads, in part:
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners believes that the Second Amendment right as outlined bt the United States Constitution, and reinforced by the Constitution of the State of North Carolina, are unalienable and will serve all the citizens of New Hanover County as a reminder of the great freedoms and prosperity those rights have bestowed upon us.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.