NCDHHS announces no-cost COVID-19 testing events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will be holding two community no-cost COVID-19 testing events in Columbus County this week.
On Aug. 11, a testing event will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brunswick Town Hall in Brunswick. For more information, call 1-800-913-6351. You can register online here.
On Aug. 13, testing will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Riegelwood Community Park at 142 Waccamaw Rd. Call 910-567-7114 for more information.
“There is no cost to people getting tested,” the Governor’s Office said in a news release. “Insurance, if available, will be billed but there are no co-pays or cost-sharing for anyone seeking testing. Those who are uninsured are also tested at no cost.
“A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations, and mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.”
A full list of the community testing events can be found here.
