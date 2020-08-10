Lake Waccamaw Water System issues boil water advisory due to leaking water main

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Some customers of Lake Waccamaw Water System in Columbus County are under a boil water advisory due to a leaking water main on Canal Cove Road.
“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advised that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled watered,” according to a press release from the water provider.
Customers should boil water vigorously for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice and is issued for customers from 2600 Canal Cove to the end of Waccamaw Shores.
