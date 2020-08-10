A first look at Carolina Beach’s proposed amendment that would strengthen prohibition of ‘floating homes’ and structures

“Floating structure is any structure, not a boat, supported by a means of flotation, designed to be used with or without a permanent foundation, which is used or intended for human habitation or commerce. A structure will be considered a floating structure when it is inhabited or used for commercial purposes for more than thirty days in any one location. A boat may also be deemed a floating structure when its means of propulsion has been removed or rendered inoperative,” according to the proposed amendment.