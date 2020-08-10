A first look at Carolina Beach’s proposed amendment that would strengthen prohibition of ‘floating homes’ and structures

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The debate in Carolina Beach over a definition continues as residents of the Oceana subdivision push back against what they consider a floating home which has been docked at the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina.
The town, along with the owners of the marina, contend the structure in question is actually considered a vessel and is permitted under current regulations.
In June, members of the Oceana Owners Association filed a request with the town for a text amendment to the current town code of ordinances. While it was clear the request was to better define floating homes, what that amendment would actually look like was not made clear. Now, town staff is ready to present three different options for the Town Council to decide upon.
Town ordinances already do prohibit floating homes stating, “The town shall continue to prohibit the occupation of public trust waters by floating homes.”
However, when residents reached out to the town to file a complaint, the town found that the structure on the barge was not a floating home but a vessel since it has outboard motors attached to it; town code, as it currently reads, defines a floating home as a structure without propulsion.
“Upon investigating the complaint, it was found that the vessel with the Hull ID number NCZ49051G805 had two outboard motors and demonstrated that it did not meet the definition of floating home because it had propulsion,” according to town staff.
The discussion has been ongoing for several weeks now but until now, the town along with the applicant have been vague with what the proposed text amendment would look like.
Three different choices are being presented to the Town Council that include:
- Option 1: Prohibit all floating structures, regardless of propulsion. All existing ones would have to be removed.
- If it is the desire to prohibit floating structures with the means of propulsion then staff would recommend amending the ordiance to add the definition of floating structure to be consistent with the state. This would prohibit any structure that is not a boat supported by means of flotation intended for human habituation or commerce. If council amended the Harbor & Marina regulations to prohibit floating structures then any that are existing would need to be removed. The town is only aware of one in town.
- Option 2: Prohibit all floating structures, but grandfather existing ones
- If council wanted to prohibit any floating structures that included propulsion, but allow the existing one to stay then specific language would needed to be adopted to allow for such.
- Option 3: Allow for floating structures with regulations in the zoning ordinance
- If Council would like to allow for floating structures then staff recommends doing so through the zoning ordinance. Staff would bring back an ordinance addressing floating homes with specific standards and only permitted in certain zoning districts. However, the current Land Use Plan does have a policy statement that prohibits floating home
The proposed amendment would actually remove ‘floating home’ from the town code of ordinances and replace it with ‘floating structure’ to be more comprehensive.
“Floating structure is any structure, not a boat, supported by a means of flotation, designed to be used with or without a permanent foundation, which is used or intended for human habitation or commerce. A structure will be considered a floating structure when it is inhabited or used for commercial purposes for more than thirty days in any one location. A boat may also be deemed a floating structure when its means of propulsion has been removed or rendered inoperative,” according to the proposed amendment.
If the town does pass the new ordinance, Grady Richardson, the attorney representing the marina has said he would challenge the decision.
“We certainly do not believe the Town will pass the text amendment. If, however, the Town were to do so, the amendment would not affect my client’s vessel usage and mooring at the marina where it is lawfully located. Any contention or effort to the contrary will be met with a vigorous defense and challenge from this office,” Richardson said.
Town Council will consider the amendment at Tuesday night’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Carolina Beach’s Council Chambers.
