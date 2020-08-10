First Alert Forecast: tropics starting to stir, hot and storms locally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Hard to believe we’re about one third of the way through August. The seasonable weather pattern continues for the Cape Fear Region as we start the next ten-day stretch. Showers and storms will tape off this evening and overnight amid partly or variably cloudy skies and lows mainly in the middle 70s
For Tuesday, expect more spells of hot sunshine and isolated cooling, drenching, and lightning-rich storms. In between any of those cells, temperatures should make a run for the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values could at least briefly ping the 94 to 102 range.
New tropical storm development is possible in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean by midweek, but there are no North American storm threats right now. Be thankful for the relative calm. Atmospheric and sea surface temperature patterns across the Northern Hemisphere favor the development of many more Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes in latter August, September, and October. Please stay vigilant and prepared!
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or choose your town of interest and take your forecast out to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.
