Commissioners approve motion that bars NHRMC trustees, elected officials from serving on new hospital foundation board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a motion that would prohibit any elected official or New Hanover Regional Medical Center trustee from serving on the new hospital foundation board immediately after leaving office.
That board would be formed after the pending NHRMC sale as part of the new regional healthcare system the partnership would create.
According to a tweet from New Hanover County, the board of commissioners voted 4-1, with Pat Kusek being the dissenting vote, to approve the motion which did not appear as an agenda item ahead of the county’s Monday meeting.
NHRMC trustees and elected officials will now be barred from serving on the newly-formed foundation’s board for two years after leaving their office or post.
The transaction with Novant is pending, but must be finalized by mid October in order to meet the terms of the letter of intent approved and signed by the county and the hospital system.
