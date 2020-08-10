Brigade Boys & Girls Club extends hours to help families during remote learning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of Directors of Brigade Boys & Girls Club decided to extend open hours at the Youth and Teen Center locations at 2759 Vance Street to help families with remote learning and enrichment activities.
The club will be open from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning August 24 to support Club members and their families; free breakfast and lunch will be provided daily.
Enrollment will be limited to comply with safety recommendations for COVID-19 and program fees will be waived for the first nine weeks (August 24 – October 9); however, the $25 annual membership fee will be applicable for the first nine weeks.
Safety precautions include social distancing, temperature checks and wellness questions for all staff and Club members before entering the buildings; face masks must be worn by all staff and Club members.
Anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in any of the facilities.
Click here for more information regarding Brigade’s fall programming or call (910) 392-0747.
