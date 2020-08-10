Boil advisory scheduled for portion of Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been announced for several Pender County Utilities water customers.
“Pender County Utilities water customers in the area of Factory Road, Majestic Oaks Subdivision, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Lea Drive, Howards Channel Drive, and all of Salter’s Haven will be without water beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 until Wednesday, Aug. 12 at approximately 3 a.m.,” county officials said in a news release. “The water outage is necessary for North Carolina Department of Transportation can move the water line on Factory Road to allow the enlargement of the stormwater culvert to aid in stormwater conveyance.”
When water service is restored, a boil advisory will be in place.
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, washing dishes, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
