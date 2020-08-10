Boil advisory scheduled for portion of Pender Co.

“Pender County Utilities water customers in the area of Factory Road, Majestic Oaks Subdivision, 1st Street, 2nd Street, Lea Drive, Howards Channel Drive, and all of Salter’s Haven will be without water beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 until Wednesday, Aug. 12 at approximately 3 a.m.,” county officials said in a news release. “The water outage is necessary for North Carolina Department of Transportation can move the water line on Factory Road to allow the enlargement of the stormwater culvert to aid in stormwater conveyance.”