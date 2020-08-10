BEMC, Town of Oak Island release joint statement

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and Oak Island leaders released a joint statement Monday as they work to restore power to all of the town’s residents.
According to the BEMC outage map, about 900 customers on Oak Island are without power as of Monday afternoon.
Here is the statement in full:
Oak Island is a tight-knit community, and the Town and BEMC are committed to the health and safety of all residents, homeowners and visitors.
Brunswick Electric has worked with the Town to assess damage and restore power to as many homes and businesses as possible since Hurricane Isaias made landfall last week.
Conditions are unsafe for power restoration in some areas, and with safety as the top priority, the Town of Oak Island and inspectors are working together to identify and repair electrical issues. BEMC stands ready to reenergize these homes when the issues are corrected.
We encourage you to contact the town 910-278-5011 for more information about the repair and inspection process.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.