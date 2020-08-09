Oak Island issues electrical service restoration protocol for homes still without power

“When a structure is flooded to where the electrical system is jeopardized, the electrical system must be evaluated to ensure the integrity of the electrical equipment is not damaged or contaminated by deteriorating agents. If an inspector encounters a structure where the electrical service (metering equipment, main disconnect, etc.) is or has been submerged in storm water, the first step is to call the power company to ensure the power is removed in accordance with section 10.7.2 of the State Electrical Code. If parts of the electrical system are, or have been, submerged in water, those circuits in question should be de-energized until the circuits can be evaluated and deemed safe by the electrical inspector. When an inspector encounters a structure where any part the electrical system can be legitimately assumed as recently submerged in storm water that will create the concern that the electrical system will quickly corrode and become hazardous, the electrical system must be evaluated for damage,” according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.