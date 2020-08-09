North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore to visit storm battered towns in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore will make his way to several Brunswick County towns that received the bulk of damages from Hurricane Isaias to assess damages on Monday.
“Speaker Moore will meet area leaders at Oak Island’s Town Office on Monday at 10:30 a.m. to tour damaged areas with local officials and discuss the region’s recovery planning. Speaker Moore plans to travel to Ocean Isle and Southport in addition to Oak Island,” according to a press release.
Since 2016 the General Assembly has spent more than $1 billion is storm recovery efforts and continues to do so, it is not yet know what type of relief these towns and residents can expect to receive from the state for relief efforts. The Town of Southport saw significant damages from the storm as did the Town of Oak Island and Ocean Isle Beach. Fires broke out during and after the storm had passed causing significant loss of property in the region.
