First Alert Forecast: stormy week ahead, one feature to watch far away in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! Did you wake up to some trembles this morning? It was caused by a 5.1. magnitude earthquake in North Carolina! The epicenter was a few miles southeast of Sparta, NC, but folks along the Carolina coast report they felt shaking.
Locally, the dog days of summer are without a doubt here and will fill the calendar through next weekend. An upper level trough will be responsible for keeping storm odds modest between 30-40% each day. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce frequent lightning strikes and heavy rain which could lead to localized poor drainage flooding.
Across the tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave off the African coast continues to show signs of organization. There is a possibility it could become the next tropical depression some time early next week, however conditions are less favorable for development later in the week. Vigilance and preparedness is paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for your zip code with the free WECT Weather App!
