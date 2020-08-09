First Alert Forecast: steamy sun intervals with chances for cooling storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! The dog days of summer are without a doubt here and will fill the calendar through next weekend. An upper level trough will be responsible for keeping storm odds modest between 30-40% each day. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce frequent lightning strikes and heavy rain which could lead to localized poor drainage flooding.
Daytime heat will be stressful especially for those working outside or under the hot sunshine for extended periods. Please continue to take the proper heat precautions, and that includes your pets too! Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s, with cooler intervals between storms, Heat index values will approach or may even exceed the triple digits at times.
The tropics are thankfully quiet right now but vigilance and preparedness is paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for your zip code with the free WECT Weather App!
