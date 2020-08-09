5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People across the Charlotte area reported feeling the remnants of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit near Sparta, North Carolina on Sunday morning.
The quake was reported around 8:07 a.m. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir.
Officials say 25,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake across Charlotte and surrounding areas.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 3.7 kilometers.
There’s no information on any damage or injuries sustained in this earthquake.
USGS says the largest earthquake in the N.C. area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.
Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
“A magnitude 4.0 eastern U.S. earthquake typically can be felt at many places as far as 100 km (60 mi) from where it occurred, and it infrequently causes damage near its source,” according to the USGS. “A magnitude 5.5 eastern U.S. earthquake usually can be felt as far as 500 km (300 mi) from where it occurred, and sometimes causes damage as far away as 40 km (25 mi).”
