Oak Island tells residents to stop all sand moving activities, mandatory evacuation and curfew in place for ‘restricted area’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Isaias left the Town of Oak Island virtually covered in sand, now, town officials are ordering residents to cease all sand-moving operations until further notice citing a hindrance to the recovery process.
Also, the town’s mandatory evacuation for non-residents is still in place for all areas west of SE 40th Street on Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive, Pelican Drive, Kings Lynn Drive and tall the side streets connecting them, this is referred to as the ‘restricted area’ in the town’s updated state of emergency.
“Pursuant to 15A NCAC ..., individuals seeking to redistributed or otherwise move sand from storm overwash around buildings, pools, roads, parking areas and associated structures are required to consult with a CAMA representative prior to engaging in sand-moving activities,” according to a town press release.
All sand-moving activities therefore have been ordered to be suspended until the order is rescinded, regardless if the sand-moving activity is permitted or exempt.
As far as short-term rentals are concerned, any rentals within the previously mentioned restricted area have also been ordered closed until further notice and the beach is closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island. A curfew is also in effect for the restricted area between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice.
The updated state of emergency also allows some residents the chance to resume occupancy in parts of the town which were previously off limits.
“Residents and property owners may resume occupancy in the following area: Pelican Drive and Dolphin Drive between Middleton Avenue and SE 58th Street and all side srteets connecting to them,” according to the declaration.
