First Alert Forecast: sticky heat and seasonable storm chances this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a busy week in the Cape Fear, expect a classic August pattern to carry through the weekend and into early next week. An upper level trough will stall across the Carolinas - a notable frontal graveyard, so to speak - keeping modest odds for showers and storms near 30-40%. While we're used to seeing showers and storms convect with the daytime heating, this won't always be the case.
Expect seasonably hot and sticky temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon and the middle 70s overnight.
Tropical Storm formation is unlikely this weekend, however not impossible. Across the Atlantic Basin, a tropical wave far away in the central Atlantic has very low odds for tropical development. It will eventually move into an environment less conductive for development next week. A blessing with so many continuing clean up efforts following Hurricane Isaias. As you know, vigilance and preparedness are paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on the latest happenings in the Tropics.
In your planning forecast below, note the continuation of classic August weather. Th numbers you see reflected here are for the Wilmington metro, but remember, you can take the outlook to ten days for whatever location you wish with the free WECT Weather App!
Enjoy your weekend!
