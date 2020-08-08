First Alert Forecast: sticky heat and seasonable storm chances this weekend

Tropical Storm formation is unlikely this weekend, however not impossible. Across the Atlantic Basin, a tropical wave far away in the central Atlantic has very low odds for tropical development. It will eventually move into an environment less conductive for development next week. A blessing with so many continuing clean up efforts following Hurricane Isaias. As you know, vigilance and preparedness are paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on the latest happenings in the Tropics.