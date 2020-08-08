Carolina Beach gets $2.1 million grant for marina repairs caused by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence caused significant damage across the Cape Fear region and in Carolina Beach, the town’s marina took a hit. Now, nearly two years later, thanks to a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, the town is getting some much needed funding to make repairs.
“In September 2018, Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to the marina infrastructure. Officials with the Town applied to FEMA for funds to make the repairs, however the application was denied in early 2020. The Town is appealing FEMA’s decision, but the Golden LEAF grant assures the repairs will continue as planned,” according to an announcement from the town.
The recovery grant program has been funded by appropriations by the state to the Golden LEAF Foundation to repair or replace infrastructure that has been damaged from Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael and Dorian and the town is just one of 13 projects funded by the foundation in August.
“Golden LEAF is proud to help communities recover from major storms through the disaster recovery program,” Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer said. “This project will help restore critical infrastructure used by local businesses.”
