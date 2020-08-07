WPD: Search continues for man wanted in connection to murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say that the search continues for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a man in May.
The Wilmington Police Department says Edward Demorris Huckabee, 28, is wanted for the murder of Shawn Grady, 50, on May 18.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
“If you see Edward Huckabee, immediately call 911,” the WPD said in a news release. “If you have any other information or leads that can assist in the case, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.