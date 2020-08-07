Registered sex offender heading to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

“In August of 2019, an agent from Homeland Security discovered that a local IP address was being used to share images of child sexual exploitation,” a news release from the DA’s Office states. “Additional investigation traced the IP address back to the defendant’s house. In conjunction with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s address where multiple computers were seized. Forensic examination of those computers found evidence that the defendant both downloaded and possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual exploitation.”