Registered sex offender heading to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender is heading to prison after pleading guilty to dozens of child pornography charges this week.
Mark Braun, 56, pleaded guilty to 31 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was sentenced to 69-109 months in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life when he is released.
“In August of 2019, an agent from Homeland Security discovered that a local IP address was being used to share images of child sexual exploitation,” a news release from the DA’s Office states. “Additional investigation traced the IP address back to the defendant’s house. In conjunction with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s address where multiple computers were seized. Forensic examination of those computers found evidence that the defendant both downloaded and possessed multiple images and videos of child sexual exploitation.”
According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Braun was convicted of possession of child pornography in Wisconsin in 2008.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.