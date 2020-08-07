NC Attorney General monitoring hospital sale

The conclusion of that letter reads: “Although we understand that NHRMC intends to continue to keep the Attorney General apprised throughout the process leading to any Proposed Transaction, as well as to notify the Attorney General regarding any Proposed Transaction if the parties were to move forward with one, it would, respectfully, appear that the Attorney General’s review and approval, as specifically contemplated under the Act, would not be necessary or required for a Proposed Transaction of a nature described herein.”