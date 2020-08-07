Man arrested in Columbus County shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot another man Thursday night in Columbus County.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Pine Circle Road in Tabor City where they located Robert Barnes suffering from a gunshot wound.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said that Ronnie Dixon, 44, allegedly shot Barnes, 34, on Clyde Norris Road.
Deputies later located Dixon on Jamaica Queens Lane where he reportedly gave them a false name.
Barnes’ current condition was not available.
Dixon was arrested and charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- resisting a public officer
- possession of Sch II controlled substance
- possession of non marijuana paraphernalia
