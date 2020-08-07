Fox retires as Tar Heels baseball coach; Forbes takes over

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mike Fox has retired as North Carolina’s baseball coach after seven trips to the College World Series.
The school has promoted longtime assistant Scott Forbes to take over the program. UNC announced Fox’s decision Friday after he spent 22 seasons at his alma mater.
Fox won 1,487 games in a 37-year head-coaching career to stand as college baseball’s winningest active coach before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of the season in March.
In a statement, Fox said the past few months had allowed him to spend more time with family and that enjoy “a simpler life.”
