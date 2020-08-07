First Alert Forecast: steamy sun and storms expected through week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Hello on this “Finally Friday!” much like the past couple of days, a mix of sun and some more storms are on tap, but storm odds ought to shrink into the evening as cells either pulse down or migrate north of the Cape Fear Region. In between any showers and storms, temperatures ought to reach seasonably hot highs in the 80s to around 90.
Your longer-range forecast features seasonable heat and storm chances and thankfully no input from tropical storms or hurricanes, but vigilance and preparedness is paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for whatever location you like with the WECT Weather App!
