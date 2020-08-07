First Alert Forecast: quintessential August weekend with no trouble in tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! After quite a busy week here in the Cape Fear, expect a classic August pattern to carry through the weekend and into early next week. An upper level trough will stall across the Carolinas keeping the odds for showers and storms near 30-40%. Temperatures will hover near 90 in the afternoon and fall to the middle 70s overnight.
Across the Atlantic Basin, a tropical wave far away in the central Atlantic has very low odds for tropical development over the weekend. It will eventually move into an environment less conductive for development next week so thankfully we can take a deep breathe and continue Isaias recovery efforts.
As you know, vigilance and preparedness are paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for whatever location you like with the WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.