Debris pickup for unincorporated areas of New Hanover County begins Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Storm debris collection in unincorporated areas of New Hanover County will begin Monday, Aug. 10.
Officials say crews will make two passes across the county, and that residents should have the majority of their debris curbside by Monday.
“As a reminder, construction and demolition debris will NOT be collected, however residents can bring storm-related vegetative and construction and demolition debris to the landfill at no cost during regular operating hours,” the county stated in a news release. “Fees will be waived for individual homeowners and residents who haul their own debris, and does not include companies or commercial haulers.”
An interactive map, which will be updated as debris collection is scheduled, can be found here.
County officials have asked residents to follow these guidelines:
- Separate vegetative debris (branches, leaves, etc.) from any household debris (construction and demolition debris like tile, carpet, drywall, etc. will NOT be collected)
- Do not place debris in plastic bags (paper bags are allowed)
- Pile smaller pieces of debris on top of larger pieces
- Debris should be in pieces no larger than 12 feet in length
- Place piles at least three feet from mailboxes, utility meters, sign posts, and hydrants
- Place piles no further than five feet from the road
- Do not place debris piles directly under power lines
- Try to consolidate piles with neighbors
