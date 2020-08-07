Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy saves elderly man

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - While on patrol Tuesday, August 4, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy rescued an elderly man from a ditch full of water into which he had just fallen.
According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Deputy Sgt. John Cobbs was on patrol on Waccamaw Shores Road identifying public health safety hazards resulting from Hurricane Isaias when he saw an elderly man fall into a ditch.
Sgt. Cobbs stopped his patrol vehicle in the 3000 block of Waccamaw Shores Road and rushed to assist the man who was unable to get out on his own.
Eighty-six-year-old Phillip Henry Ray had been returning to his house after repairing his mailbox when his tools fell into a large ditch filled with approximately three feet of water.
Ray fell face first into the ditch as he tried to retrieve his tools and couldn’t get out because his boots had filled with water.
A neighbor, Bruce Walters, also saw Ray fall and drove his lawnmower over to assist him.
Sgt. Cobbs lifted Ray from the ditch and helped him back to his residence where he was able to dry off and change clothes.
Sgt. Cobbs did not tell anyone about the incident; someone else called his supervisor to thank him.
When asked by his supervisor why he hadn’t told him, Sgt. Cobbs said, “It wasn’t a big deal. It was just the right thing to do. I would have done the same thing even if I wasn’t on duty.”
