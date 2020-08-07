Beloved cardiologist remembered as man who touched and healed many lives

“Although our love story was cut short, I find comfort in knowing that we experienced more in 27 years of marriage than most people do in a lifetime. From sharing a room with bunk beds on the bottom level of a cruise ship for our first anniversary trip to feasting on a gourmet meal at a fine restaurant, Henry enjoyed it all the same. We find comfort in knowing that he taught all of us, our family, our community and possibly the world that life is so very short and to live it, live it big. Throughout this nightmare, I realized I did not ‘really’ know the man that I was married to. He did so much for so many and never spoke a word about it at home. The stories that have been shared with me over these last days have brought joy, laughter and tears to me, but above all, gratitude.”