Beloved cardiologist remembered as man who touched and healed many lives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Henry Patel, a well-known cardiologist with Cape Fear Heart Associates, died unexpectedly Monday. He was 53.
News of Dr. Patel’s sudden death left family, friends and strangers alike numb. The popular physician was known for his passion for his family, his patients, and life.
“Henry was a great doctor and an even better person,” said Jack Barto, former CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “He was kind, compassionate, generous and loved by his patients. His loss will be felt by many for years to come.”
Dr. Patel was a devoted father to his son and daughter, and his wife, Shitel, considered the center of his universe.
Mrs. Patel shared some very personal and touching emotions in her husband’s obituary printed in the Wilmington Star News.
“Although our love story was cut short, I find comfort in knowing that we experienced more in 27 years of marriage than most people do in a lifetime. From sharing a room with bunk beds on the bottom level of a cruise ship for our first anniversary trip to feasting on a gourmet meal at a fine restaurant, Henry enjoyed it all the same. We find comfort in knowing that he taught all of us, our family, our community and possibly the world that life is so very short and to live it, live it big. Throughout this nightmare, I realized I did not ‘really’ know the man that I was married to. He did so much for so many and never spoke a word about it at home. The stories that have been shared with me over these last days have brought joy, laughter and tears to me, but above all, gratitude.”
A memorial service for Dr. Patel will be held at 10 a.m. at NHRMC.
