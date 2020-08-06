Pender County not offering storm debris collection; unable to accept LP gas tanks

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County will not activate curbside collection of storm-related debris following Hurricane Isaias because assessment indicated minimal damage in the county.
Officials determined vegetative damage was limited to a concentrated area on the eastern side of Pender County which did not necessitate a county-wide debris collection for the total 900 square mile area.
“Pender County has, in the past, participated in county-wide debris collection programs with NCDOT after significant storms such as Hurricane Mathew or Florence which caused devastation throughout the county,” said George Brown, Pender County Board of County Commissioners Chairman.
The decision to conduct county-wide debris collection was based on storm impact and budget.
Pender County incurred $16.7 million costs following Hurricane Florence; this has still not been reimbursed by FEMA nearly two years later.
As there is a no burning ban in Pender County, Brown said, “We urge residents to dispose of leaves, branches, pine straw responsibly.”
A state and locally permitted company, Branch and Brush Debris Depot, located at 21435 US Hwy 17, in Hampstead will accept vegetative debris: call (910) 581-1719 for a cost estimate.
A temporary restriction has also been placed on collection of LP gas tanks because of a change in recycling guidelines by Pender County Solid Waste District.
Utilities Director Kenny Keel suggests residents contact the original gas tank provider for assistance or inquire at one of the following suppliers:
- Parker Gas, 7491-B Market St., Wilmington, 28411. Call 910-319-4070
- J.T. Lee Gas Company, 1760 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, 28401. Call 910-763-1651
- Blue Rhino Station locations
