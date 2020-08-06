New Hanover County leaders to consider Second Amendment resolution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution in support of its citizens’ Second Amendment rights when it convenes next week.
The resolution reads, in part:
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners believes that the Second Amendment right as outlined bt the United States Constitution, and reinforced by the Constitution of the State of North Carolina, are unalienable and will serve all the citizens of New Hanover County as a reminder of the great freedoms and prosperity those rights have bestowed upon us.”
The resolution is on the board’s consent agenda for Monday’s meeting.
New Hanover County’s full resolution can be seen below:
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.