Hundreds of masks donated to sheriff’s office by Brunswick County NAACP

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County NAACP is helping the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office prevent the spread of COVID-19. The organization donated 700 hundred masks to the sheriff’s office Thursday.
“We are very grateful to Mr. Carl Parker (President of the NAACP Brunswick County) and the NAACP for caring enough about our community to make such a generous donation,” Sheriff John Ingram said. “These masks will help us keep the citizens of Brunswick County safe and we cannot thank him enough.”
The masks will be handed out to sheriff’s deputies to wear while patrolling the county and responding to calls.
" These masks will be distributed to deputies to keep in their patrol cars in the event they encounter someone who does not have one, and to the detention facility for the inmates,” Brunswick County officials stated in a Facebook post.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide mask mandate June 24. The mandate prohibits law enforcement from criminally enforcing the mask-wearing ordinance, but Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies wear masks and encourage others to do so as well.
“The Sheriff’s Office, of course, encourages everyone to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and other healthcare professionals by thoroughly washing hands, maintaining social distance of six feet or more and wearing masks for those who can,” says Emily Flax, spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
