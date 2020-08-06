Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus County announced

In this July 10, 2020, file photo healthcare workers test patients in their cars at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Las Vegas. (Source: AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By WECT Staff | August 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 4:15 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A series of free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus County has been announced.

The locations and dates are as followed:

Friday, Aug. 7 (8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

  • Fair Bluff Town Hall, located at 1054 Main Street Suite B, Fair Bluff
  • This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours

Friday, Aug. 7 (4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

  • Buckhead Fire Department, located at 6810 Old Lake Road, Bolton.
  • This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours

Saturday, Aug. 8 (8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

  • Riegelwood Fire Department, located at 100 John Riegel Road, Riegelwood
  • This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours

Monday, Aug. 10 (9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

  • Hallsboro Artesia Elementary, located at 1337 Giles Byrd Road, Hallsboro
  • This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

  • Brunswick Town Hall, located at 40 Poplar Street, Brunswick
  • This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours

Thursday, Aug. 13 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

  • Riegelwood Community Park, located at 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood
  • This site will offer: Free testing; Available for all ages; No symptoms, no problem; No appointment required.

Note: The sites will ask for insurance, but it is not necessary to provide, officials say.

