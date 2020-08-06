Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus County announced

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A series of free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Columbus County has been announced.
The locations and dates are as followed:
- Fair Bluff Town Hall, located at 1054 Main Street Suite B, Fair Bluff
- This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours
- Buckhead Fire Department, located at 6810 Old Lake Road, Bolton.
- This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours
- Riegelwood Fire Department, located at 100 John Riegel Road, Riegelwood
- This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours
- Hallsboro Artesia Elementary, located at 1337 Giles Byrd Road, Hallsboro
- This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours
- Brunswick Town Hall, located at 40 Poplar Street, Brunswick
- This site will offer: Free Testing; No appointment necessary; Drive-Thru; Results in 36-48 hours
- Riegelwood Community Park, located at 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood
- This site will offer: Free testing; Available for all ages; No symptoms, no problem; No appointment required.
Note: The sites will ask for insurance, but it is not necessary to provide, officials say.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.