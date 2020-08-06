First Alert Forecast: sun and showers and an eye on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your Thursday begins with the warm ocean and southerly breezes nurturing scattered showers across the Cape Fear Region. Steamy intervals of sunshine will give convective currents an extra boost during the day so a few heavier and lightning-rich thunderstorms may mix in. The tragedy of the lightning deaths in Wilmington Wednesday evokes the old National Weather Service safety mantra, "When thunder roars, head indoors." In between showers and storms, temperatures ought to reach seaonably hot highs in the 80s to around 90.