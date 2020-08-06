First Alert Forecast: sun and showers and an eye on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your Thursday begins with the warm ocean and southerly breezes nurturing scattered showers across the Cape Fear Region. Steamy intervals of sunshine will give convective currents an extra boost during the day so a few heavier and lightning-rich thunderstorms may mix in. The tragedy of the lightning deaths in Wilmington Wednesday evokes the old National Weather Service safety mantra, "When thunder roars, head indoors." In between showers and storms, temperatures ought to reach seaonably hot highs in the 80s to around 90.
Your longer-range forecast features seasonable heat and storm chances and thankfully no input from tropical storms or hurricanes, but vigilance and preparedness is paramount as the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season is still five weeks away. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for whatever location you like with the WECT Weather App!
