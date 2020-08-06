First Alert Forecast: heat, sun, and showers plus an eye on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Hello! The rest of your Thursday will feature a mix of sun and some more storms, but storm odds ought to shrink during the afternoon and into the evening as cells either pulse down or migrate north of the Cape Fear Region. The tragedy of the lightning deaths in Wilmington Wednesday evokes the old National Weather Service safety mantra, “When thunder roars, head indoors.” In between any showers and storms, temperatures ought to reach seasonably hot highs in the 80s to around 90.