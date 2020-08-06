Crews respond to massive overnight fire in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews are on scene of a multi-structure fire on Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach.
According to WECT crews on scene, the fire is between Craven and Second street. At least two homes are damaged.
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department, Horry Country Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are responding.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were requested to help at 1:13 a.m. Thursday.
Viewer-submitted video shows multiple structures damaged.
On Monday, multiple fires broke out as the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Isaias’ landfall.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
