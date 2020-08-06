County commissioners to consider renaming Hugh MacRae Park Road to Freedom Way Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider renaming the entire road network in Long Leaf Park to Freedom Way Drive when it meets Monday.
Currently, the different sections of the road network within the park are known as Hugh MacRae Park Road, Lake Avenue and Freedom Way.
“In order to correspond with the change in the name of the park and to eliminate confusion, staff recommends as indicated on the attached map, that the entire road network within the park be named Freedom Way Drive,” material prepared for county staff states. “The City of Wilmington, which administers addressing matters within their jurisdiction, has indicated that the name Freedom Way Drive is acceptable.”
