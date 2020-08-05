Visitor claims Wrightsville Beach issued parking ticket to him despite parking systems not working

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Getting a parking ticket is never fun. It usually happens when you run out of time on a meter or just don’t pay.
But what about getting a ticket when you could not pay, not because you did not have the money, but because the pay stations were down.
That is the situation that some beachgoers are facing after heading to Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday following Hurricane Isaias.
First, pay stations were wrapped up ahead of the storm and unavailable for use for part of Tuesday. If drivers parked in a lot that used one of these wrapped pay stations and received a ticket the town, will void it.
“The pay stations were wrapped due to the hurricane until about 9 a.m. Some people that may have parked prior to that time may have gotten tickets. If they appealed that ticket, we are voiding the ticket,” Town Manager Tim Owens said.
Residents also know that after the storm cellular service was spotty at best on Tuesday, which is bad news for those who were hoping to use the town’s pay-by-phone option for parking meters. Visitors who parked in a metered spot without paying for parking on the app likely received a ticket as well, however, the town is not as ready to forgive these tickets since technically, the app itself was working. It was cell service that was not.
“The pay-by-phone app was working yesterday. If you were having cell phone service issues and still chose to park, you may have gotten a ticket. Again, we are considering appeals on a case by case basis in that situation,” Owens said.
For visitors who found themselves stuck with a ticket you can appeal it, but you have to act fast as the town only gives you three days to do so.
“Any person who has received a parking citation has the right to file an Appeal. An Appeal form must be filed within three days of the citation issue date. Failure to submit an Appeal within the three day period will result in the relinquishment of your right to file an Appeal,” according to the town.
For those wondering about the power outages and how they affected the pay stations, as it turns out, the stations are solar powered, and according to Owens, they were all operational on Tuesday.
Frank Brostrom tells a different story. He says the parking stations might have been turning on, but they were not processing payments.
Even after talking to a meter attendant who acknowledged the pay stations were not functioning properly and that he himself could not get any service to use the app, Brostrom received a parking ticket.
He said when he asked the parking enforcement employee about it and called the main office, he was told all he could do was appeal the ticket, despite being unable to even pay for parking in the first place. Brostrom said when he spoke with someone at the parking office he was told that the parking contractor, Lanier Parking Solutions, was told to issue tickets regardless.
It is possible that the parking pay stations were not processing visitor payments because of the fact that internet services across the county, as well as cellular service, was down.
Parking in Wrightsville Beach and the recent increase of the cost to park there has been a topic of discussion for many as well, for Brostrom, the rate increase during COVID-19 is too much since he goes to Wrightsville Beach to support local business, and is charged just to do that.
The town acknowledged the reason for the parking rate increases is due to a loss in revenue this year due to COVID-19.
“When we went through our budget process, we realized there are a number of areas that have shortfalls of what the normal revenue is,” Mayor Darryl Mills said last month when the town voted to increase parking rates. “Room occupancy tax is down almost 35 percent. Sales tax is way down. We had no parking for March, April, and early May. So, there are a number of factors involved here.”
Normally, towns would not be so dependent on parking revenues for its budget, but the Town of Wrightsville Beach is unique in the fact. Wrightsville Beach, along with other towns in New Hanover County, can use parking fees for things that other North Carolina towns can not.
State law permits municipalities to install parking meters along public streets and charge for parking, however, it also limits how they can use these revenues.
“Proceeds from the use of parking meters on public streets must be used to defray the cost of enforcing and administering traffic and parking ordinances and regulations,” according to General Statute 160A-301.
That changed in 1998 when an exemption to the law was written, specifically for Wrightsville Beach.
This new law reads, “Notwithstanding G.S. 160A-301(a), a city may use the proceeds from parking meters on public streets in the same manner in which proceeds from off-street parking facilities are permitted under G.S. 160A-301(b). Section 2. This act applies to the Town of Wrightsville Beach only.”
While cities and towns are required to use on-street meter funds to defray enforcement costs and other relevant items, revenues from off-street parking facilities, like parking decks or private lots, can be used for “any public purpose.’
That is why the town continues to maintain low taxes when compared to other coastal cities and why parking revenues are more important there compared to other cities.
