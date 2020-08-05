Two men struck by lightning, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after two men were struck by lightning as thunderstorms rolled through the Port City Wednesday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the victims were in the process of cutting down some trees in the 6000 block of North Bradley Overlook in the Bradley Creek area when they were struck around 11:30 a.m.
Their current conditions are not known at this time. No other details are available.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn additional details.
