Surf City to add rip current warning flags, flotation devices at beach accesses

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City and the Surf City Fire Department are working together to install new signage, flags and flotation devices to increase awareness of the rip current risk at the beach.
Fire Chief Allen Wilson says signage and flags will be put up in the next week or so.
Rip currents are a risk every day, particularly in the days preceding and following a major storm.
“They are always here. The beach conditions change so rapidly,” he said. “Rip currents will develop and form in a matter of hours sometimes depending on the bottom condition as well as what currents are here at the time. As far as the storm, storms just add a whole other element in creating. If you have a moderate risk an approaching storm can make that into a significant rip.”
The flags and rescue cans will be installed at the most popular beach accesses along the main stretch in Surf City.
