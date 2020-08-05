Speeding driver hydroplanes, crashes into garbage truck, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A driver is facing charges after crashing into a garbage truck on a busy Wilmington road Wednesday morning.
According to a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, the crash happened in the 2000 block of Carolina Beach Road at the intersection with Ivey Circle around 11:40 a.m.
The spokeswoman said the driver of an SUV, Michael Sherrod Jr., 29, was speeding during a heavy thunderstorm when he lost control of the vehicle and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic, colliding with a garbage truck.
The truck driver was not injured, police say, but the truck suffered front-end damage and had to be towed.
Sherrod was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was charged with having no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.
